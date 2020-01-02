Cafe thanks donors for aiding charity after theft

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves broke into The Green Wood Cafe, in Coalbrookdale, on the night of December 22 into 23.

Stolen items included a collection tin in aid of The Small Woods Association which is based in the same building and the cafe's tips jar.

Since the burglary, cafe bosses have set up an online funding appeal for the association which attracted £210 from 20 donors.

Cafe proprietor Jody-Lea Grant, 28, said: “Ourselves and our team would like to thank everyone who has kindly donated to Small Woods online and also to those who’ve been in to visit us with offers of help, donations to our lost tips jar and general well wishes.”

Ian Baker, of Small Woods, posted on Facebook: "We just want to thank all those who are contributing, it is greatly appreciated. Most of all, we want to thank the Green Wood Cafe. It is amazing to have such a wonderful cafe on site, great food and possibly even greater people. Thank you!"