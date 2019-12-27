Ironbridge Power Station ensured warm welcome for newcomer

Yoland Brown, of Ruyton-XI-Towns, said: “Back in the winter of 1968/9 my husband and I had come to Shropshire for him to take up a new job at RAPRA in Shawbury.

“While we sold our house in Huntingdon, we lived for six months in an elderly caravan on the little campsite at Long Lane, north of Wellington.

“Also living on the caravan site was a chap who worked at the power station. Our vintage caravan was blessed with a solid fuel stove, which was a good job as it was a flipping cold winter.

“This man kept us supplied with coal from the power station, so we had free heating.

“Unfortunately, as the coal was supposed to be for the power station and not a little caravan stove, we had to clean the chimney every weekend.

“We enjoyed our six months so much and remember that freezing winter with great affection.”