Advertising
Magnificent desolation: Drone captures scene of destruction after Ironbridge cooling towers are brought down
This is the scene of destruction after Ironbridge Power Station's four cooling towers were demolished today in a series of explosions.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service posted this drone view of the power station site on YouTube, supplied by Sam & Ed Bagnall, after crowds gathered to watch the towers come down this morning.
Watch the video by Sam & Ed Bagnall here:
MORE COVERAGE:
Most Read
Magnificent desolation: Drone captures scene of destruction after Ironbridge cooling towers are brought down
Advertising
Login or Register to comment