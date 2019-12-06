Menu

Magnificent desolation: Drone captures scene of destruction after Ironbridge cooling towers are brought down

By Ian Harvey | Ironbridge | News | Published:

This is the scene of destruction after Ironbridge Power Station's four cooling towers were demolished today in a series of explosions.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service posted this drone view of the power station site on YouTube, supplied by Sam & Ed Bagnall, after crowds gathered to watch the towers come down this morning.

Watch the video by Sam & Ed Bagnall here:

Cooling Towers 2

