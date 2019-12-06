Ironbridge school closed due to flooding

Parents were informed this morning that Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Church of England Primary School is shut today.

Those ringing the school's landline this morning received a recorded message which said: "Friday, December 6. Due to flooding in the school buildings we are closed today to children.

"All updates to parents will be sent via [student platform] Seesaw and the website."

Today is the day that the four pink cooling towers of the disused Ironbridge Power Station, which lies less than a mile from the school, are due to be demolished.

An exclusion zone around the towers has been established for the controlled demolition at about 11am.