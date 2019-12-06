Menu

Ironbridge school closed due to flooding

By Rob Smith | Ironbridge | Education | Published:

A school in the Ironbridge Gorge is closed to children today after buildings flooded.

Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Church of England Primary School. Photo: Google Street View

Parents were informed this morning that Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Church of England Primary School is shut today.

Those ringing the school's landline this morning received a recorded message which said: "Friday, December 6. Due to flooding in the school buildings we are closed today to children.

"All updates to parents will be sent via [student platform] Seesaw and the website."

Today is the day that the four pink cooling towers of the disused Ironbridge Power Station, which lies less than a mile from the school, are due to be demolished.

An exclusion zone around the towers has been established for the controlled demolition at about 11am.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

