Telford homes hit by power cut

The power cut has hit homes in the TF7 and TF8 postcodes of Telford, which includes Madeley, Ironbridge, Coalbrookdale and parts of Halesfield.

Western Power Distribution said that work on the issue could take several more hours.

"We are sorry about the ongoing power cut in Telford TF7 and TF8," they wrote.

"Our team is working on the issue and we now aim to restore supplies by 3pm."

Sadly we have to CLOSE for the day (Monday 2nd Dec) as we’re not expecting power back until just before we close 😞



We’ll be back tomorrow!#Ironbridge #Telford #Coalbrookdale https://t.co/xnvWwmBsn2 — The Green Wood Café (@GreenWoodCafe) December 2, 2019

Among those hit by the power failure is The Green Wood Cafe in Ironbridge. The business has had to close for the day because of the issue. They took to Twitter to let customers know.

