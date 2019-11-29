Ironbridge cooling towers to come down next week

Harworth Developments, which bought the site last year in a multi-million pound deal, has given notice of its intention to carry out the demolition.

A 383-yard exclusion will be declared around the site shortly before the explosion, and any properties in the immediate vicinity will be evacuated shortly before.

Buildwas Road will also be closed to traffic from 7am on the day of demolition.

A diversion will be in place until shortly after the blow-down.

A map showing the exclusion zone

The roadside verges of the B4380 and other minor roads will also be coned off to restrict any parking on the verges, but otherwise there will be no major road closures.

In addition, a number of footpaths and bridleways close to the Power Station site will be temporarily closed.

Telford & Wrekin Council will be streaming the demolition on its website.

Iain Thomson, head of communications for the developer said it was essential for public safety that people complied with the restrictions.

"Whilst Harworth appreciates that the blowdown is of significant interest to local people, it needs to maintain the integrity of the exclusion zone at all times to ensure a managed blowdown," he said.

"With this in mind, there will be no viewing area on-site, nor will there be any parking on or near to the power station site.

"Local people are therefore asked to be considerate of local businesses and households and to not block or restrict access to any roads or premises."