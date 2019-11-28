Advertising
Darby family cottage in Ironbridge up for grabs
DIY fans looking for a unique project have a chance to buy a Grade II listed cottage near Ironbridge as it goes under the hammer.
The cottage was built by the Darby family and is located just a stone's throw from the famous Coalbrookdale blast furnace that began the industrial revolution.
The home, 21 Darby Road, is described by auctioneers as a potential "labour of love" for the right buyer, and the guide price is £44,000 to £49,000. Owners said that reflects the need for refurbishment.
The property includes front and back gardens, two reception rooms and a dining kitchen. It also has central heating.
Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe Auctions, who are selling the property, said: “This historic cottage obviously needs some care and attention, but it could easily become a great place to live.
“Rare properties like this can sometimes grab the attention of the market, and we’re expecting strong attention from bidders on the day driven by what is a bargain guide price.”
The Grade II-listed cottage will be one of a number of lots offered on December 11.
Anyone interested in the auction can contact enquiries@bondwolfeauctions.com, call 0121 312 1212 or visit bondwolfeauctions.com
