Darby family cottage in Ironbridge up for grabs

The cottage was built by the Darby family and is located just a stone's throw from the famous Coalbrookdale blast furnace that began the industrial revolution.

The home, 21 Darby Road, is described by auctioneers as a potential "labour of love" for the right buyer, and the guide price is £44,000 to £49,000. Owners said that reflects the need for refurbishment.

The property includes front and back gardens, two reception rooms and a dining kitchen. It also has central heating.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe Auctions, who are selling the property, said: “This historic cottage obviously needs some care and attention, but it could easily become a great place to live.

“Rare properties like this can sometimes grab the attention of the market, and we’re expecting strong attention from bidders on the day driven by what is a bargain guide price.”

The Grade II-listed cottage will be one of a number of lots offered on December 11.

Anyone interested in the auction can contact enquiries@bondwolfeauctions.com, call 0121 312 1212 or visit bondwolfeauctions.com