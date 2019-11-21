Ironbridge road to reopen Monday after months of closures

Severn Trent Water will complete their work on Waterloo Street on November 25 and the road will reopen.

It is being carried out as part of a £3 million scheme to improve the waste network in the area.

The next stage of the development will begin on November 25 when the company will begin work on the other side of the road bridge, from the junction of the B4373/ Lloyds Head, towards the Ladywood junction. That section of road will be closed off until work is completed on January 17.

There will be a small reprieve during the Christmas holiday, when the road closure will be removed. Dates will be confirmed nearer the times.

Severn Trent said: "We have now closed the Severn Valley Way footpath, as previously advised and this will remain closed until August 2020.

"We’re really sorry about this, but it will mean we keep everyone safe and get the work done as quickly as possible. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times and a diversion will be in place for other traffic.

"Please be assured that we, and our contract partner Barhale, will be doing everything we can to minimise the disruption and get the work finished as quickly as we can."

Severn Trent said dates may change due to circumstances beyond their control.