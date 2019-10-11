Schoolchildren given tour of iconic Ironbridge cooling towers ahead of demolition

Thirty pupils from Buildwas Academy Primary School were given a presentation on the site’s proposed development plan and site safety and risk evaluation associated with its demolition. Then they got to visit the site for a managed tour, seeing the demolition machines in operation.

In addition, Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge School will be receiving a similar presentation on October 14 prior to a site tour on October 18.

Both schools have also been asked to design a warning poster or sign for use on the site, with the winning posters decided on October 22 for printing and use across the former power station.

Both tours form part of efforts by site owner Harworth and contractors Demolition Services to explain the 107-week demolition programme across the site which began at the end of May 2019.

Jenna Romani, chief executive of Demolition Services, said: "It’s a privilege to show young people around this site and to explain the vast number of things we need to consider in demolishing structures safely in order to give this site a future.

"The children were really engaged and enthusiastic on the first tour and I look forward to seeing their ideas in promoting safety on-site via their posters.”

Shaun Hockley, director of operations at Harworth, said: “We’re over four months into the demolition process and things are progressing well on-site.

"I’d like to thank local residents for their patience whilst these works are ongoing. We’ll be providing more information over the next few weeks, including on the blowdown of the four towers.”

The towers are expected to be demolished by the end of 2019.

The redevelopment of the site, which could include 1,000 new homes as well as industrial development, is expected to run for a decade.

All of the latest information relating to the regeneration of the Ironbridge site can be found via ironbridgeregeneration.co.uk