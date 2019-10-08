Simulated plane disaster in Ironbridge this week

Personnel from RAF Cosford and emergency service staff will take part in a "simulated aircraft incident" on Thursday, October 10, and Friday, October 11.

The RAF have warned residents to expect large numbers of emergency vehicles in the area.

Squadron Leader Chris Wilson of RAF Cosford said: "Exercises like this are routine for us.

"Flight safety is always our top priority but in the extremely unlikely event something was to happen exercises like this, where we train alongside our colleagues in the emergency services, help us to prepare.

"I’m sure that there will be minimal disruption to people in the local area and they should not be alarmed by the increased activity associated with the exercise."

As part of the exercise, a small amount of non-toxic blue water dye will be placed in the River Severn to simulate an environmental spillage.

The air service said that the use of the dye has been approved by the Environment Agency and will have no adverse impact on local wildlife or water supplies.