Telford crash sees driver trapped
A driver was freed from their car after it left the road near Ironbridge.
Four fire appliances including a rescue tender were sent to Much Wenlock Road in Farley at about 6.45pm last night.
It took nearly 45 minutes for crews from Much Wenlock, Telford Central and Wellington to free the trapped person from their car.
A winch and hand tools were used to stabilise the vehicle before firefighters could release the driver.
