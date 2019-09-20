Ironbridge towers to be illuminated for last time

The illumination of the classic structures is taking place as part of the Ironbridge Festival of Imagination.

The lights will showcase cooling tower one, which has stood since 1969.

They will be turned on at 7pm.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy and the world heritage site said: “This is a special opportunity to see the cooling towers lit up.

“They have been a part of Ironbridge for as long as many of us can remember and this will be a chance to see them like you’ll never be able to see them again.”

The Festival of Imagination runs up until September 29 with poetry, arts, crafts, music taking place throughout the remaining week.

The lighting up of the towers will follow the Ironbridge Open Day which runs throughout Saturday.

For a full list of venues and events for the Festival of Imagination, and to book tickets please visit www.ironbridgefestival.co.uk