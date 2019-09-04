Urgent meetings held after newly-resurfaced Ironbridge paths leak

English Heritage resurfaced one of the paths leading to the Iron Bridge yesterday, but by night it was leaking bitumen.

Telford & Wrekin Council's out of hours team cleared the gullies and covered the area with sand to make it safe for pedestrians, but now English Heritage is working to find a more permanent solution.

A spokesperson for English Heritage said: “We are aware of this issue and our team are on site for urgent meetings with the contractor to seek a solution.

"We are grateful to our friends in the Telford & Wrekin Council out of hours team for their overnight work in response to concerns from local residents.”