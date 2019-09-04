Menu

Advertising

Urgent meetings held after newly-resurfaced Ironbridge paths leak

Ironbridge | News | Published:

Urgent meetings are being held after tar-like bitumen leaked from newly-resurfaced paths in Ironbridge.

English Heritage resurfaced one of the paths leading to the Iron Bridge yesterday, but by night it was leaking bitumen.

Telford & Wrekin Council's out of hours team cleared the gullies and covered the area with sand to make it safe for pedestrians, but now English Heritage is working to find a more permanent solution.

A spokesperson for English Heritage said: “We are aware of this issue and our team are on site for urgent meetings with the contractor to seek a solution.

"We are grateful to our friends in the Telford & Wrekin Council out of hours team for their overnight work in response to concerns from local residents.”

Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs News

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News