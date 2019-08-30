Pork pie package sent from Ironbridge to Downing Street for US-UK negotiations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested that restrictions around pork should be relaxed, using the humble Melton Mowbray pork pie as an example of a product we are currently unable to send over the pond.

Eley’s of Ironbridge decided that it may be able to help out with negotiations with President Donald Trump by sending one of their own pies, branded with the Prime Minister's name, to 10 Downing Street.

The letter was sent to 10 Downing Street

The package, which was sent by urgent post, also came with a letter attached.

"We at Eley's recently heard that you were having talks with President Trump regarding exporting Pork Pies to the USA," the letter said.

"We thought we would send you your own Eley's of Ironbridge world famous personalised pork pie which may improve the 'pork pie export' negotiations with the USA.

'Urgent' – Tom Eley with the pork pie package

"We have been manufacturing and hand raising pork pies to a secret family recipe for over 50 years in our shop opposite the world famous Iron Bridge in Shropshire.

"May we also take this opportunity to wish you all the very best on your Brexit negotiations."

The company decided it would send the pork pie package to Mr Johnson after a tweet from Telford MP Lucy Allan.

Well if we really are talking pork pies, then PM @BorisJohnson must visit the home of world famous pork pies @EleysPorkPies Ironbridge, #Telford https://t.co/8xBScWBdZD pic.twitter.com/cJNvxheCKq — Lucy Allan MP (@lucyallan) August 25, 2019

She wrote: "If we really are talking pork pies, then PM Boris Johnson must visit the home of world famous pork pies Eley's in Ironbridge."