Ironbridge coracle history project gets grant boost

The communities of Shropshire's coracle-makers, especially the well-known Rogers family, are the focus of the Ironbridge Coracle Trust, and now the trust has been awarded a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £333,000 to help its ongoing project.

The Ironbridge Coracle Project promotes the culture and heritage of the craft of coracle-making in the Ironbridge Gorge and along the River Severn.

Coracles are small rounded boats that were traditionally used for fishing or crossing streams and rivers. The Rogers of Ironbridge were known for their skill in creating and piloting coracles, but the last Rogers, Eustace, died in 2003.

The Ironbridge Coracle Project will halt the decline of the Rogers' family shed in the gorge, and support the creation of a coracle trail through Ironbridge.

It will be supported by a parallel project, funded through Visit England and the Arts Council England, which will see the creation of a coracle centre at the Green Wood Centre in Coalbrookdale.

Documenting memories

The contents from the original coracle shed cannot be safely displayed or stored within the existing shed and it would not be accessible to visitors, so a new coracle centre will be built on a site donated by the Small Woods Association at the Green Wood Centre to show the collection.

Alongside the conservation of the shed, the Ironbridge Coracle Trust will also work with the communities of the gorge to document and record some of the memories of those who knew the last coracle men. There will also be an exciting programme of activities to enable young people to discover and acquire the traditional skills of coracle making.

Advertising

Terry Kenny, chair of the Ironbridge Coracle Trust, said: "Thanks to the support of players of the National Lottery we have the opportunity to really tell the story of the coracle's place in Ironbridge through the conservation of the coracle shed, an exciting programme of activities and imaginative interpretation within the Rogers’ family shed and the creation of the coracle trail."

Anne Jenkins of the National Lottery Heritage Fund said: "The coracle-makers of Ironbridge are integral to the heritage of the area, and this important project will ensure that their stories and legacies are not lost to future generations. We’re delighted that money raised by National Lottery players will enable the safeguarding of the craft and its history and allow young people to discover more about their local heritage.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the World Heritage Site, said: “This is fantastic news and a real testimony to the hard work of the trust. It has been a privilege to support them in their work to preserve such an important part of our community’s history.”