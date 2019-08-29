Ironbridge Army Cadet Captain awarded top honour after fighting to save man's life

Sadly, despite the efforts of Charles Miller of Lincoln Hill, Ironbridge, the man did not survive.

However, Capt Miller raised the alarm after the man collapsed, and then administered cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the kiss-of-life for around 15 minutes and used a defibrillator until a doctor arrived.

After a further 20 minutes attempting to revive the man the doctor pronounced him dead at the scene.

Capt Miller has now been awarded a Royal Humane Society Certificate of Commendation for his fight to save the man.

Announcing the award at the Society’s London Headquarters, Society Secretary, Andrew Chapman, said : “Capt Miller did all any-one could have done to save his life.

"Despite that the man didn’t survive by he was undoubtedly given the best possible chance of surviving by the rapid treatment administered by Capt Miller.

"Capt Miller richly deserves the award he is to receive.”

No date has yet been fixed for presentation of the award.

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back more than two centuries. The Queen is its patron and its president is Princess Alexandra.

It is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life.

It was founded in 1774 by two of the day's eminent medical men, William Hawes and Thomas Cogan. Their primary motive was to promote techniques of resuscitation.

However, as it emerged that numerous people were prepared to put their own lives at risk to save others, the awards scheme evolved, and today a variety of awards are made depending on the bravery involved.

The Society also awards non health care professionals who perform a successful resuscitation.

Since it was set up the Society has considered more than 87,000 cases and made more than 200,000 awards. The Society is a registered charity which receives no public funding and is dependent on voluntary donations.

It was one of a select number of organisations to receive a donation from the Patron’s fund which was set up to acknowledge work done by organisations of which the Queen is the patron, to mark her 90th birthday.