Plaque to mark Telford home of Wolves legend Billy Wright

Wright is a totemic figure of English football, worshipped by Wolves fans for an unbroken playing career that spanned 490 games with the club.

His place in the pantheon of football greats was secured when he became the first footballer in the world to earn 100 caps representing his country.

Wright, who also captained England 90 times, grew up at New Road in Ironbridge, the town where he was born.

The house was bought by retired couple Vivienne and Tony Moore around two and a half years ago and they decided it would be fitting to mark the building's connection with English footballing history with a dedicated plaque.

Vivienne, whose husband is actually a Wolves supporter, said that ever since moving in people had told them that the house had historic connections.

She said: "When we moved in, time and time again people would say Billy Wright used to live there."

Vivienne said that the local memories of Billy's former home had been backed up by evidence from his playing days – and added that her husband had been delighted to learn of his new home's previous resident.

She said: "Initially we weren't sure that they had it right but so many people told us. We also have a photo of the front of Billy's contract with Wolves and is has 'New Road' on the front.

The statue of Billy Wright

"A lady from across the road remembers too so we got to be convinced about it and of course my husband was very pleased about that."

Billy's daughter's Vicky and Babette will be attending the unveiling of the plaque on Sunday at 3pm.

Vicky, 60, and who now lives in Surrey, said the family were thrilled that her father's former home was being recognised.

She said: "Still 25 years after he left this world people are still knocking on the door asking if he lived there.

"This is why they decided to do it, because literally people are knocking on the door, at least 15 people a day, saying 'did Billy Wright live here, can we get a picture?'."

Vicky said she was still happily taken aback at the esteem in which her father is held by Wolves and English football fans.

She said: "It is still a surprise to me, it was a long time ago now.

"When I go to Wolverhampton it is overwhelming. He is like a God-like figure. People touch the boots on his statue and it is like 'wow'."

Vicky said her father was incredibly humble about his sporting career, and barely mentioned his success.

She said: "When I was born he had already retired so I never saw him play so it was only after that I got to know, but he was so modest, he never talked about it or boasted."

She added that he was also hugely proud of his Ironbridge roots.

She said: "He was so proud to be a Shropshire lad from Ironbridge. His view was of that bridge from his window and he would get the bus from there into Wolverhampton."