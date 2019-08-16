Swap your surplus fruit and veg at Telford event

A new event named Harvest Local will be held at the Coalbrookdale Community Centre on Sunday, September 24, from 11am to 4pm.

Visitors can swap their own surplus produce with other growers who may have completely different crops to offer.

There will be expert advice given on preserving seed to re-use next year, and refreshments will also be available.

The event is being organised by green groups Transition Telford and Open Gardens (Coalbrookdale).

Lynn Mann of Transition Telford said: "September is the time of year when the veg patch is producing more than you can cope with – enough courgettes to feed an army, loads of tomatoes ripening at once and more.

"If you expect this to happen in your garden, come and share it at Harvest Local."

For more information contact Louise Lomax on louiselmx@gmail.com