Man headbutted assistant manager at Telford pub after being refused service

Adam Hayes, 38, was out at the White Hart in Ironbridge celebrating his birthday when he attacked the pub's assistant manager, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

Hayes became irate when he was refused service and asked to leave, and lashed out at the man after he heard him call for the manager.

Prosecutor Katie Price read a statement from the victim, which described Hayes getting involved in a row between his girlfriend and another man at about 7.30pm on July 7 this year.

It said Hayes was "highly intoxicated", and that after the row had been defused he became aggressive when a bartender advised him to calm down.

It said he turned on the assistant manager, who he headbutted once to the face, splitting his lip.

Several men stood between Hayes and the victim and tried to get him to leave, though he still refused. The police were soon called and Hayes arrested.

'Isolated'

Representing Hayes in court, Martin Walker said that he rarely drank and was celebrating his birthday on the night in question.

He said he had had five pints of lager but was not drunk, and reacted when the victim "got in his face".

He continued: "He does accept that he lashed out, he headbutted him.

"This was an isolated incident, he's extremely sorry for what he's done."

The court heard that Hayes has previous convictions for assault in 2000 and affray in 2016.

Magistrates gave Hayes a community order after hearing a report from probation officer Lauren Smith.

She said given his circumstances and past behaviour he would likely co-operate with a community order.

Chair of the magistrates bench Nigel Atkinson said: "We're going to, in broad terms, go along with what probation has said.

"The manager was doing his job in a public place. The incident went on over some time, though there was only a single blow.

"You were drunk at the time, or you had sufficient alcohol that you were thoroughly unpleasant during this incident."

They handed down a 12-month community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days, a £100 fine and a compensation order of £100.

Hayes, of Granville Drive in Muxton, will also pay a £90 victim surcharge.