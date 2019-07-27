Controversial Ironbridge house plan turned down

Objections were raised after a planning application was lodged with Telford & Wrekin Council to build the house on land adjacent to the Crown Inn in Hodge Bower.

The land was previously allocated to the pub to serve as parking.

The applicants said it would be an opportunity to develop unkempt land and enhance the area ‘with the inclusion of high-quality design’.

But it attracted a number of objections from people concerned about it harming the setting of the area, creating parking problems and issues over privacy and loss of light.

The application has now been refused under delegated powers, with planning officers saying it would have a 'detrimental impact' on its surroundings and there were concerns over the stability of the site.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for the Ironbridge Gorge, had raised objections and said residents were now relieved.

She said: "I had objected to the proposal on several grounds, but primarily the proximity of the proposed dwelling to the neighbouring house.

"I had submitted a call in notice to that effect meaning that, if the planning officer has considered approving the plans, the decision would need to be made by planning committee.

"Thankfully, the proposal has been refused by Telford and Wrekin planners.

"Local people are really pleased with the decision and want to see the completion of the landscaping scheme that was approved as part of the Crown Inn redevelopment."

Work is currently taking place to convert the former pub into flats.

Former Ironbridge Gorge Councillor Nicola Lowery said she was delighted the planning application was turned down.

She added: "I vehemently objected to this planning proposal in 2015 and I was pleased along with many residents to do so again."

The planning officer's report, which outlines why permission was refused, says: "The principle of development on this site is considered to be unacceptable due to the significantly detrimental impact it will have upon the character and appearance of the Severn Gorge Conservation Area and the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

"Furthermore, the proposal would compromise the setting of the adjacent listed building.

"The proposal would have a significantly detrimental impact upon the amenity of the occupants of 7 Hodge Bower due to inadequate distance separation and boundary treatments.

"Additionally, insufficient information has been provided in regards to land instability."