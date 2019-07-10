Parking restrictions outside Telford school where child was hit by car receive mixed views

A Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) prohibiting parking along a 27-metre stretch of Coalbrookdale was put in place to improve visibility in February, and the public consultation period on it is due to end next month. Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge CE Primary headteacher Sue Blackburn and former councillor Nicola Lowery have worked together to improve safety in the area since a young child was hit by a car at a zebra crossing last year.

Ms Lowery said some residents felt the restriction had displaced on-street parked cars but not reduced the numbers, while others claimed the move had harmed businesses.

In their explanatory notice justifying the TRO, Telford & Wrekin Council highways officers wrote: “Concerns have been raised in relation to parked vehicles affecting visibility and safety of road users between the existing bus stop and ‘keep clear’ markings outside the school.

“The proposals to install an initial length of ‘no waiting at any time’ restriction will allow the council to determine whether or not this length of restriction will need to be retained and potentially extended to other locations in the vicinity of the school in the future to satisfactorily resolve the problem.”

Ms Lowery, who represented the Ironbridge Gorge ward until the May election and chairs the Telford Conservative Association, said: “Many local residents feel the parking restriction has resulted in the displacement of parked vehicles which can add to the congestion issues in Dale End, especially at school drop-off times, and the TRO has not positively changed driver behaviours to utilise our nearby car parks.

“Equally there are concerns this proposal has adversely affected local businesses and suggestions have been made that the TRO should only provide a restricted waiting time, such as 20 minutes, given that there are competing demands for kerb space, as there are issues with motorists parking all day along this road and not utilising the car parks.

“Understandably, Dale End can become highly congested around school drop-off times and a carefully considered TRO has the potential to improve access to our local businesses and school.

“Therefore, I hope that when the trial period has come to an end and consideration is given as to whether or not the provisions of this experimental order should be made permanent, that the council will consider any views or objections put forward by the local community to ensure this restriction does not negatively impact existing issues in our community.” The consultation period on the Coalbrookdale TRO is due to end on August 7, and after that highways officers will make a decision whether to make the change permanent, alter it, or remove it. Two other TRO consultation periods are due to end next month. Both have been in place since February 2018 in locations around Hollinswood.