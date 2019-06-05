Drivers who use restricted access routes targeted in Telford police campaign

Officers around Ironbridge and Woodside will be carrying out patrols to spot people using restricted roads in the coming weeks after complaints from residents.

The campaign is aimed at deterring drivers from using roads sign-posted as 'No vehicles - except for access' and 'Unsuitable for HGV' as cut-through routes.

Numerous complaints have been made to police regarding vehicles disobeying restricted access signs around Woodside and Ironbridge - including Lincoln Hill, Church Hill, Paradise and Hodge Bower.

Officers said many of the roads are very narrow and unsuitable for the traffic passing through them, and local residents have reported some damage to property.

Residents said they were very concerned about the risk to pedestrian safety.

Police will be carrying out random checks in the area over the coming weeks to educate any drivers who are seen disobeying the signs.

Pc John Walters, of West Mercia Police, said: "These signs are in place for a reason and motorists are putting local residents at risk by using these roads as a short cut.

"Local activity will start this week and we hope this will improve the safety of the road for all those who use it, as well as reassuring local residents that we are taking their concerns seriously."