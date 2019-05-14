Group welcomes Ironbridge railway line call in power station site plan

Councillor Eric Carter, chairman of the Marches Strategic Rail Group, said he was greatly encouraged that developer Harworth would be outlining its determination to reopen the rail link to Coalbrookdale link as part of its latest proposals for the power station site.

Residents and businesses will be invited to view new plans for the power station site on May 22.

The power plant closed in December 2015, and was last year bought by Harworth.

Company spokesman Iain Thomson said the railway line was a central part of its plans for the site.

Councillor Carter said he would be meeting with Harworth during the next few weeks to discuss how to further progress the plans.

"This would be an enormous boost to future tourism growth for the World Heritage Site, with hopefully a park-and-ride facility alongside a rail station within the power station site," he said.

"In addition, we would like to see the provision of heritage railways north and south of the river as was the case pre the Beeching cuts."

Councillor Carter said he had met with Telford Steam Railway and the Ironbridge Steam Trust, who were both keen to see steam trains return to Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge.

Mr Thomson said the railway line would be a major part of the plans and could potentially be used for ‘heritage’ services, freight transport and a commuter rail service.

“The important thing for us would be to bring back passenger rail services,” he said.

The railway line to Ironbridge briefly reopened to passengers in 1979

“It’s a big ask and discussions need to take place with Network Rail and the other rail authorities, but the rail connection is certainly feasible. We have done it at our other sites.”

Residents and businesses are invited to view the new plans at the event between 2pm and 7pm, and they will also be posted online at ironbridgeregeneration.co.uk

Mr Thomson said the company would use the feedback to further revise and refine its plans prior to submitting a planning application to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils in the autumn.

The Ironbridge railway line closed to passenger services in 1963 – before the infamous Beeching cuts – but continued to serve the power station until its closure in November 2015.

Passenger services to Coalbrookdale were briefly resumed between May and September 1979 to mark the Iron Bridge bicentenary, and a one-off steam service will run on the line on June 9.