Classic car rally to take tour of Shropshire and Black Country

Members of the Traction Owners Club will be taking their Citroen Traction Avant cars on a journey titled 'The Black Country Experience' this weekend.

The group are heading off from the Village Hotel in Walsall at 9.30am on Saturday before taking a tour across the area's hotspots.

They'll be venturing through the Staffordshire countryside, through to Telford and Ironbridge before heading down towards Bridgnorth and back around towards Birmingham.

Along the way they'll be stopping at a number of tourist attractions including Black Country Living Museum, where they will take their cars in for a Peaky Blinders-themed private function.

On Sunday they will then be heading into Birmingham city centre where they will visit the Mailbox, Brindleyplace, The Coffin Works and the Electric Cinema.

Organiser of the event, Steve Southgate, aged 70 from Sutton Coldfield, said: "We're looking forward to it, we'll be seeing some of the best tourist spots in the West Midlands.

"We're being a bit brave too and going into the centre of Birmingham for the first time as a group, which is all leading up to the big centenary celebration in France, where 10,000 Citroen's are expected to be there.

"It will be a good day out, and I'm sure we'll all be exhausted.

"It doesn't come easy to organise this, we started putting it together in August or September last year, it's a lot of graft."

This journey comes before a Peaky Blinders themed evening at the Village Hotel where members will enjoy entertainment from the Bee Gees Experience and a number of other acts.

Steve added: "The night before should be good fun too, there's a lot of entertainment with tribute acts and comedians so it'll be a good start to the day."