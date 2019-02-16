Road safety measures improved near Ironbridge school

It follows calls from Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge CE Primary School headteacher Sue Blackburn and Councillor Nicola Lowery to make the approach and exit from school safer for petestrians.

New flashing school zone signing on the roads to the school and road marking warning signs on Buildwas Road and Dale End were installed as part of the work. Telford & Wrekin Council are also planning to upgrade the street lighting in the vicinity of the school and current zebra crossing, with a date for this work to be confirmed.

Councillor Lowery, ward member for the Ironbridge Gorge, said: “We hope that the first phase of works will greatly improve the of the visibility of the School Safety Zone, which hopefully will ensure people are significantly more aware that they are approaching our school.

"The new signage and road markings are a great first step forward and will hopefully improve safety in this busy part of the Gorge to and from school. Many people within our community have contacted me regarding safety in this area and this has been a very collaborative process to ensure we as a community succeed in making important enhancements to safety to keep our families safe in Coalbrookdale.

"This is the first stage of work to improve road safety and work on this continues to ensure we explore additional measures and aspirations for school safety."

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “The safety of everyone arriving and leaving the school at both ends of the day is the most important consideration when determining what measures we introduce.

"We are happy to continue to work with the school to look at future measures as well as carrying out any necessary road safety education or creating a walking bus facility."

Parents were asked for their thoughts on improved safety measures after a child was hit by a car on a zebra crossing in December.

Letters with a survey attached were sent out to people at the school shortly after.

Ideas suggested included a lollipop crossing, to extend the railings by Dale End and to put posters out designed by the children to deter inappropriate parking.