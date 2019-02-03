Water leak in Ironbridge turns to ice and slush

The leak sprung at the Madeley roundabout at the bottom of Church Hill in the town today.

There were no problems with water supply in the area but as the water spread across the junction it froze, leaving the roads slippery.

Councillor Nicola Lowery the local borough councillor urged drivers to e take care when driving down Church Hill, on Madeley roundabout, High Street and Waterloo Street today.

"Severn Trent Water is installing traffic lights on Madeley Road roundabout to control traffic and whilst the work to repair the leak is carried out. The location of the leak has been identified and it’s anticipated that the work will be completed today and traffic management then removed. Many thanks to Severn Trent and the Council for their quick response to manage this situation."

A spokesman for Severn Trent said teams were on site working to fix the pipe.

"The leak is not causing any problems to our customers water supplies, but to keep teams and other road users safe as we work, there will be traffic management in place," she said.

"We’re really sorry for any inconvenience, but it will be our priority to fix the pipe and get everything back to normal as quickly as possible."