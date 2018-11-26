One year on: Coalbrookdale Foundry still empty after 12 months

But a year ago, those gates were closed to workers for the final time.

The 42 remaining Men of Iron, the last after hundreds of years of industry on the site, hung their boots on the gate as they left.

In the last 12 months, owner Aga has cleared the site, removing equipment and assets.

It is believed an unconditional offer was made on the site earlier this year, and if it is finalised, an announcement could be made about its new owner in the coming months.

Former worker Graham Hickman hangs a pair of boots on the gates

Although those close to the Coalbrookdale landmark are optimistic about its future, on the day of the closure workers were worried about what was to come.

In a prepared statement read outside the gates, they said that history must be made, and cannot be bought.

"After 300 years today the gates will close at the Dale works for the final time," they said.

"A lot of companies close, but we feel this is different because of its special history.

"Today we would like to reflect on all those that have been part of the fabric of what is the Coalbrookdale Foundry.

"Many thanks to the local community for their support. We are a family and that will remain so.

"Up the Dale – history is made, not bought."

Former Men of Iron and their families came out to see the site on its final day of operation.

Hundreds gathered outside the gates as workers said their goodbyes to the site many of them had worked at for their entire lives. In many cases their father and grandfathers had worked there as well.

Although the closure was sad, many people are optimistic about the future of the foundry.

Councillor Nicola Lowery, who represents the Ironbridge Gorge on Telford & Wrekin Council, today said it was a "golden opportunity" to harness the heritage and history of the site.

“A year today, we stood united as a community as the Ironmen of Coalbrookdale left the foundry for the final time, but their legacy and achievements continue to live on in many ways in the Gorge through the many different memories and castings from the foundry that are now treasured across our community.

"It was a profound day and moment in history as we said our final farewell. On this day we played tribute not just to the Iron Men but the many men and women that had worked at this unique site for generations. The significance of this site revolutionised manufacturing around the world and without it we would not have the Iron Bridge which continues to act an iconic symbol of international renown."

Men of Iron Gerald Jones, Alan Evans, Gary Hopkins, Glyn Baker and Darren Harris look to the future on the foundry's last day

She said she was confident the future was bright for the site.

"The Coalbrookdale foundry resides within the World Heritage Site boundary and conservation area, therefore this will have to be considered as part of any future proposal, given our duty to protect and enhance the outstanding universal value of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

"I have spoken to the prospective land owner and emphasised the potential of this site and desire to ensure that the history of the site is recognised within any future proposal, the considerations that will need to explored to ensure that any proposal does not negatively impact the local community and the opportunities that could exist within this site to positively contribute to the local area such as additional parking for residents.

“The former foundry is at the very heart of Coalbrookdale and this is a golden opportunity to harness the heritage and history associated with this industrial site. It is imperative that new buyer has the vision to recognise the prestige and opportunity associated with this site to establish an innovative future use, which pays homage to the industrial and revolutionary achievements of the past."