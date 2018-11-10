BBC rickshaw riders to visit Shropshire

The Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge will see a group of teenagers ride 423 miles from Calais to Manchester, and on Wednesday they will visit the Blists Hill Victorian Town.

The six youngsters, who have all used services supported by Children in Need, will take turns riding and will be accompanied on their journey by BBC presenter Matt Baker.

The journey began last Friday (November 9) and will end this Friday, when the riders arrive at Salford during the annual Children in Need appeal programme.

This is the eighth year of the rickshaw challenge, but the first in which the ride began in France.

The riders will take turns, and have already cycled 31 miles through the Channel Tunnel's service tunnel.

The One Show presenter Matt Baker said: “Every year the support that we get never ceases to amaze me, it’s fantastic to see how people from all across the UK get behind the Challenge and I’m looking forward to seeing all those friendly faces willing us on again this year, and helping us to raise so much money for a charity which is incredibly close to my heart.”

Fellow presenter Alex Jones said: “The Rickshaw Challenge is a chance for our viewers to really see how funding from BBC Children in Need is making a difference to young people’s lives. It’s one of the highlights of our year at the One Show, and I can’t wait to cheer on the team as they conquer another epic journey across the country on the rickshaw.”