Outcry as plans to keep 'completely inappropriate' gate are passed

Residents say the gate blocks a well-used public footpath along the site of Reynolds Wharf, near Ironbridge.

The application was for land behind garages 35 to 39, Reynolds Wharf, Coalport, in Telford.

Retrospective planning permission was granted for the gate to remain in place, along with the installation of two large garden parasols and the replacement of wooden rails with glass screens and additional steps to the riverbank.

Planning officer Steven Drury said the path the gate blocks is not currently a public right of way.

He added: “The footpath that the gate lies across is not formally designated as a right of way, although it is currently subject to an application to make it one.

“Therefore, the council’s right of way officer will have relevant powers to remove the gate if it is eventually granted, and means this issue alone does not warrant the refusal of this application.”

However, local councillors and residents say the gate does not fit in with the area and that the footpath is used by many.

Ironbridge Gorge councillor, Nicola Lowery, said: “My main concern relating to this gate is that it is constructed from metal, with black paint finish and stands at 1.8 metres high.

"I feel the gate is completely inappropriate due to the height and industrial domestic design along with the materials used.”

Jane Turner-Bragg, director of the Reynolds Wharf Residents Association, said: “There is no public right of way at the moment and with the modernisation of public houses such as the very well used youth hostel, there is a very significant increase of foot and cycle traffic using this path and that is the main reason for this gate.”