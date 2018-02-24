Noisy Iron Bridge work to start later after complaints from neighbours

As part of the conservation works to the Iron Bridge, contractors have been undertaking grit blasting to remove the bridge of corrosion in preparation for the next stage of the iron work conservation and repainting.

Earlier this week, residents complained to local councillor Nicola Lowery after the work started at 7.30am, waking the sleeping community up.

Councillor Lowery raised concerns with English Heritage and contractor Taziker Industrial to see if the work could start at a later time in the morning, in order not to disturb residents.

An agreement was later reached that the work would start at 8am and finish at 5.30pm – to ensure the project remains on schedule.

Councillor Lowery, who represents the Ironbridge Gorge, said: "Upon learning that work had commenced on site at 7.30am, I immediately made contact with the site manager and English Heritage to make them aware of the complaints and to propose the option of beginning work on site at a slightly later start time of 8am.

"After further negotiation and discussion with the engineers on site, it was agreed that the contractors will have a presence on site from 7.30am but not begin grit blasting until 8am – with a view to concluding the grit blasting at 5.30pm at the latest.

"This will not mean a reduction in man hours, therefore will not cause any delays to the project but will hopefully address concerns raised.

"As the ward member within the gorge, I felt it was important to raise the concerns and to limit the disruption to the local community. In response to this, I would like to thank English Heritage and Taziker Industrial for their understanding and the efforts made in adjusting the working hours."

Tom Jones, PR manager for English Heritage, said: "We are always keen to ensure that our neighbours in the gorge are not unnecessarily inconvenienced as we undertake our vital conservation project on the Iron Bridge, and when on Tuesday a handful of residents contacted us to note that grit blasting had started slightly earlier than usual, we raised the matter immediately with the site team.

"Taking these concerns on board, they have reassured us that grit blasting won't begin before 8am in the future.

"This is good news, as the community has been very supportive, and we are keen to make sure that everyone can enjoy their breakfast in peace."