Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed at Donnington Bonfire in Telford

The 20-year-old victim was rushed to hospital after he suffered stab wounds at the Broadoaks Playing Field on Saturday night (November 8).

Police were called to the field off Wellington Road at 8.30pm, during the popular Donnington Bonfire event. The victim was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he remained in a stable condition on Sunday morning.

An investigation was launched and now an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody this evening.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We continue to appeal for anybody who witnessed the incident and for anyone with information that would help with enquiries to come forward.

"Please call 01952 214735 or email TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting 453_i of November 8.

"Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org."