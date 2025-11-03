Boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Telford

Emergency services were called to a collision outside Home Bargains on Wrekin Drive, Donnington at around 3.07pm.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene, alongside an ambulance, a paramedic officer and West Mercia Police teams.

Paramedics arrived to find a boy who had been struck by a car. After receiving treatment at the scene, the boy was taken by land ambulance to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further care.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision outside Home Bargains on Wrekin Drive, Donnington, Telford at 3.07pm today (November 3).

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford responded to the scene. The team arrived to find a young boy who had been injured following a collision with a car.

"The boy received treatment on scene before being conveyed by land ambulance to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further care."

Police officers remained at the scene at 4.35pm.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson added: "We received a call around 3:15pm this afternoon (3 November) with a report of a collision on Turreff Avenue, Donnington in Telford.

"Officers are currently at the incident which has involved a car and pedestrian."