Kane Skitt, aged 21, lost his temper at a leaving party at Donnington Boxing Club in Telford after getting a lower score than another man on a mechanical punching machine.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that it was about 6pm on March 22 this year and that “all parties had some alcohol” when Skitt and his victim went up against each other.

They had known each other from the Donnington area for several years but “were neither friends nor enemies”.