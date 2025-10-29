Firefighters tackle car blaze in Telford
Firefighters tackled a blaze involving the engine compartment of a car in Telford.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.57pm on Tuesday (October 28) reporting a car fire on Redhill Way in Donnington Wood.
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station.
Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving the engine compartment of a car. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and small gear to bring the blaze under control.
The stop message was received by fire control at 9.11pm, indicating the incident was under control.