Firefighters tackle car blaze in Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.57pm on Tuesday (October 28) reporting a car fire on Redhill Way in Donnington Wood.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving the engine compartment of a car. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet and small gear to bring the blaze under control.

The stop message was received by fire control at 9.11pm, indicating the incident was under control.