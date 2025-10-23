'Please don’t be afraid to ask for help': Telford veteran's advice as he helps launch the Royal British Legion's 2025 UK Poppy Appeal

The appeal, which launched today (Thursday) is basing this year's theme on how the RBL is helping to rebuild lives across the armed forces community.

One veteran invited to take part in the national launch was Shropshire veteran Gavin Sherry.

He joined a number of veterans and their families are set share their personal accounts of the struggles they faced after service and how the RBL helped at the launch in central London.

From left: veterans Bronwyn Wilkinson, Gavin Sherry, Nick Bennion, Jason Paul, Richard Davies, Steven Ford and Leanne Walmsley, in front of an immersive poppy landscape projection at the launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal 2025, at Frameless in central London. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Gavin, from Donnington, received support from the RBL via the charity’s Battle Back Recovery Centre based in Lilleshall, near Newport.

By telling his story, Gavin hopes to encourage others to ask for support and highlight how the RBL’s Poppy Appeal directly helped him rebuild his life and regain his confidence.

Although apprehensive about attending a multi-activity course due to having various medical conditions, including angina and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Gavin was determined to go and see how the Battle Back centre could help improve his physical and mental health.

Gavin Sherry

Gavin said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the course and fell in love with archery and golf. The archery was just unlike anything I had tried before, and it really allowed me to focus, and it gave a sense of calm. The coaches were brilliant, and I even won the final round for the veterans’ team against the coaches!”

Gavin had previously received help from the RBL when he moved into his current home, being provided with white goods, and credits the Battle Back centre with encouraging him to become more active and find new focus in his life.

He said of the RBL support: “I would say to anyone who has served or is serving, please don’t be afraid to ask for help. Regardless of if it’s a fridge you’re in need of more complex support. I contacted the RBL and they were amazing, and I would say grasp the opportunity for support with both hands!

“The Battle Back centre not only improved my outlook, but it’s also helped me with my family including my son who I now enjoy taking fishing when I can, as well as the golfing range. The impact cannot be underestimated, and I have found joy in new sports and made some great friends from attending the courses at Battle Back. So, I would say to anyone thinking about it, ‘just do it’, you won’t regret it, and it really could make all the difference to not only you but your family too!”

Gavin Sherry of Donnington (furthest right) in March 1978 with soldiers of the 52 Company RAOC volunteers

Founded in 1921, the Poppy Appeal - which last year raised £51.4 million - aims to raise vital funds so the RBL can continue its work supporting serving personnel, veterans, their families and the bereaved with whatever they need, whenever it’s needed throughout their lives.

Lucy Inskip, director of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, said: “The Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal brings the nation together and helps us raise vital funds needed to support the Armed Forces community.

“This year we’re highlighting how, when a veteran’s life falls apart, the RBL will always be there to help rebuild it in ways tailored to the armed forces community’s unique needs and circumstances.

“Every day, ex-service personnel and their families come to the Royal British Legion for support when they become overwhelmed with issues including addiction, debt, homelessness, PTSD and relationship breakdowns.

“When something goes wrong, the RBL is there to help rebuild lives and provide members of the armed forces community with the support they need to create a better future.”

The RBL's support to those in need is made possible by the donations of the public and the 50,000 Poppy Appeal collectors and volunteers who dedicate their time each year to helping raise funds across the country.

Last year the RBL provided £12 million in welfare grants to support over 22,000 people including £1.4 million in food and clothing vouchers and £5 million spent on housing issues. It also provides funding to Shelter to help with veteran homelessness and to Combat Stress to support veterans with mental health challenges.