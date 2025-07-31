The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the rating of High Mount care home in Donnington had been changed following an inspection in April.

High Mount, run by Swanton Care & Community Limited, is a residential care home which supports autistic people and people with learning disabilities.

The CQC said it had assessed the home using its 'right support, right care, right culture' guidance.

The guidance assesses whether a service guarantees autistic people and people with a learning disability the respect, equality, dignity, choice, independence and access to local communities that most people take for granted.

The CQC carried out the inspection to review actions from its previous inspection.

This was the CQC’s first inspection of the service since Swanton Care & Community Limited took over the management of the home.

Following the assessment, CQC has also improved the ratings for how 'safe and effective' the home is from Inadequate to Good.

The ratings for how 'caring, responsive and well-led' the home is improved from Requires Improvement to Good.

High Mount in Donnington. Photo: Google

Andy Brand, the CQC’s deputy director for the Midlands, said: “When we inspected High Mount, we were pleased to find the home’s new leaders had addressed the concerns we raised at our last inspection and systems were now in place to ensure people were kept safe.

"We were also impressed to see staff at the home delivering care which was aligned with our 'right support, right care, right culture' principles.

“It was clear leaders had driven improvements throughout the home and actions had been taken since our last inspection to implement an inclusive and fair culture by improving equality and equity for staff.

“Staff treated people with kindness, empathy and compassion, respecting their privacy and dignity. People were treated as individuals and staff encouraged them to complete tasks and take part in activities, such as puzzles and playing games. When people didn't want to take part, staff respected their wishes but still involved them where possible.

“Staff generally anticipated when people needed support with eating and drinking. People were given the choice to decide what they would like for lunch or where they wanted to sit. However, staff didn't always encourage people to use the appropriate cutlery, meaning they lacked mealtime independence. For example, staff fed a person their lunch, despite guidance encouraging them to support the person to use cutlery independently.

“Overall, leaders and staff should be proud of the changes and the culture they have implemented. We hope the home continues to improve for the benefits of both staff and the people they care for.”

The report will be published on the CQC’s website in the coming days.