I walked 32 miles across Telford in one day - it made me even prouder of my Shropshire home town

If you don't know - which you absolutely should because it's a work of art - the Telford T50 50-Mile Trail is one of Britain's newest long-distance walking paths.

It was created by a team of volunteers from local walking groups to celebrate the new town's 50th anniversary in 2018, and it showcases the best of Telford's stunning green spaces, hidden histories and industrial heritage.

Photo: Derek Houghton

Starting from a friend's house in Donnington, two of my most easily persuaded buddies and I began the grand mission at around 5.30am.

We were walking the route in reverse: mainly because I didn't want to end the day crawling out of the Ironbridge Gorge, but also because I was determined to catch the sunset atop the Wrekin.

Despite having lived in Donnington for most of my life, the route took us on footpaths even my many lockdown dog walks had missed.

Photo: Telford T50

When we caught the end of dawn atop Snedshill - a tiny peak that I had somehow gone 32 years without scaling - the view over rooftops towards the Wrekin made me a tad emotional, but I chalked that up to realising how far away the hill was, and the early morning hunger that had begun to set in.