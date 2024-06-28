Part of Telford road shut for emergency repairs after power cut hit more than 3,500 properties

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Grid has confirmed that 3,682 properties were affected by a power cut in the early hours of Thursday in the Donnington area.

The electric and gas company says that 3,336 of the affected properties had their power restored within a minute of the outage before a further 343 customers had their power restored within an hour, and the remaining three had their power restored within three hours.

Emergency roadworks are taking place on Wrekin Drive in Donnington, close to the roundabout with Wellington Road, to address the issue.

The stretch of road southeast of the roundabout will be closed for six days until Wednesday, July 3 while National Grid repairs a high voltage cable that caused the interruption.

The affected stretch of road

A signed diversion route is in place for traffic heading in a south-easterly direction while traffic heading north on Wrekin Drive will remain unaffected.

National Grid says that closing this portion of the road was 'the least disruptive option to undertake the repairs'.

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: "We are aware of a power cut in the early hours of Thursday, June 27 affecting customers in the Donnington area of Telford.

"90 per cent of affected properties were restored within one minute, and 99 per cent restored within one hour. The few remaining properties were restored by 4.30am.

"We'd like to thank customers for their patience while we worked to reconnect them and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"We are currently undertaking repairs to a high voltage cable on Wrekin Drive.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause motorists and will be working hard to get the job done as quickly as possible to minimise disruption."