One assessed by ambulance crews after car hits traffic lights on busy Telford road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters and ambulance staff were called to a crash on the A518 New Trench Road in Donnington, at around 7.41am on Sunday.

It happened close to the Shell garage.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one person had been left in the care of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 8.12am.