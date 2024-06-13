Electric car fire in Telford - officer in Hazmat suit on the scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze happened at a property in Granville Road, Donnington, Telford. Firefighters were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.22am on Thursday, June 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.

"One electric vehicle fully involved in fire that has been extinguished by fire service personnel.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington