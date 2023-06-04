Pictured from left are Jay Gough, Richard Bank, Rob Hausden and Matt Price. Picture: Jay Gough

Telford Batman and parish councillor Jay Gough has signed up 10 men of all shapes and sizes to take part in a remake of the famous scene from The Full Monty.

Jay said: "We had 11 lads signed up but the eleventh man told his wife and she went up the wall, so he had to drop out!"

The ten brave souls who will be baring all at Casey's Cordingley Hall on Friday, August 18 are - so far - Jay himself, Richard Bank, Rob Hausden, Matt Price, Darren Hassall, Ben Featherstone, Brian Adie, James Gittins, Keiron Barnes and Paul Saxon.

Jay is full of praise for the lads who have signed up so far, plus Nicola Casey of the venue, and their choreographer Jacey-Nicole Richards of Empire Dance Troupe, based at Donnington Boxing Club.

Jay adds: "If we have a sell-out as we think we might, a second night is being lined up at Donnington Boxing Club."

And Jay is now asking for any businesses to donate gifts for the raffle so that more can be raised for the good causes. Three charities have been lined up to benefit from the show(s): Hope House, MIND and West Mercia Search and Rescue.

"All the lads have given their time for free because it is all 100 per cent for charity," said Jay.

"We're not looking for guys with perfect bodies. It's about them having the confidence in themselves to do it.

"We will need six lads on the night but we have got to be prepared for guys dropping out for things like family issues."