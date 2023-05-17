City's rector leaving to take up post in Malta

The Rev Preb David Wright is to leave his post as rector at St Peter's Collegiate Church, Wolverhampton

The Rev Preb David Wright is to take up the role of Chancellor of St Paul's Pro Cathedral in Valletta in September.

He has been in charge of Wolverhampton's main Anglican church, St Peter's Collegiate Church in the city centre, since September 2009. He is also responsible for the churches of St John in the Square, St Chad & St Mark, and All Saints' Church in the city.

Taking over as Wolves chaplain, the Rev Preb David Wright was welcomed by then Wolves manager Mick McCarthy, and (left) outgoing club chaplain John Hall-Matthews

He is also chaplain to the Wolves football team, and he has conducted the funerals of club legends Sir Jack Hayward, Ron Flowers, Dave Wagstaffe and Peter Broadbent, as well as a packed memorial service in honour of goalkeeper Bert Williams.

Prior to taking up his role in Wolverhampton, he was vicar of St Matthew's Church in Donnington Wood, Telford, for 12 years.

Rev Preb Wright said it would be a huge wrench to leave Wolverhampton, but at the same time was greatly looking forward to his new role.

The Rector of St Peter's Church, the Rev Preb David Wright with wife Alice Middleton

"I always said it would take either a big stick behind me or a very large carrot dangled in front of me to get me to leave Wolverhampton," said the 60-year-old, who is married to Alice.

"But the chance to take up this post in Malta is perhaps the large carrot that was needed.

"Malta is a place Alice and I have loved for a long time, we have been regular visitors there for about 30 years.

The Rev Preb David Wright taking the funeral of former Wolves star Ron Flowers

"We do love Wolverhampton, and will be sad to leave, but the time has come."

He is due to take his last service at the end of July.