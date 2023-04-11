Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police speak after flytipper dumps rubbish in Telford street

By David TooleyDonningtonPublished:

Police in Telford have berated someone for dumping their rubbish in the street.

Picture: @TelfordCops
Picture: @TelfordCops

Officers came across a pile of wood and other debris while out on patrol in Penistone Close, Donnington.

A spokesman for Telford Police said it wasn't the first time they had seen a flytip in the area.

"Spotted another fly tip on Penistone close Donnington," they said, adding: "Must be a bank holiday clear out, but not good idea to dump on the street."

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News