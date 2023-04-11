Police speak after flytipper dumps rubbish in Telford street

Officers came across a pile of wood and other debris while out on patrol in Penistone Close, Donnington.
A spokesman for Telford Police said it wasn't the first time they had seen a flytip in the area.
"Spotted another fly tip on Penistone close Donnington," they said, adding: "Must be a bank holiday clear out, but not good idea to dump on the street."
SNT Donnington on patrol— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) April 11, 2023
Spotted another fly tip on Penistone close Donnington. Must be a bank holiday clear out, but not good idea to dump on the street. #PC2465 Hughes #policingpromise #community #BobbyOnTheBeat pic.twitter.com/NQTUCnJfiF