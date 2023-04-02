Police arrest person in Telford who missed their day in court

Officers say the local police team in Donnington located a person while on patrol... and reminded others who have court dates to update their addresses.
A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Safer Neighbourhood Team Donnington on patrol.
"Located a person who was wanted for failing to appear at court. Now in custody.
"If you have a court case make sure you update your address."
