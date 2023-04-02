Notification Settings

Police arrest person in Telford who missed their day in court

By David TooleyDonningtonPublished:

Police in Telford have arrested a person who failed to appear at court.

Officers say the local police team in Donnington located a person while on patrol... and reminded others who have court dates to update their addresses.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "Safer Neighbourhood Team Donnington on patrol.

"Located a person who was wanted for failing to appear at court. Now in custody.

"If you have a court case make sure you update your address."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

