Image of monkey dust from Talk to Frank website FRANK (talktofrank.com)

Superhuman strength due to the inability to feel pain, psychotic behaviour have been noted as side effects of Monkey Dust as well as causing either a high level of violence or a zombie effect depending on the user.

Robert Hughes, of the policing team in the Donnington area, said: "On Wednesday we dealt with a person who had taken it. It was a search for a person who absconded from hospital after they had taken monkey dust that morning which caused their heart to go into tachycardia - rapid heart rate."

He added that some of the side effects of Monkey Dust also called D are super human strength due to the inability to feel pain, psychotic behaviour and either a high level of violence or a zombie effect depending on the user.

"We dealt with someone a while ago and it took several people to restrain them," said PC Hughes.

PC Hughes said: "The user will often lose the sensation of pain harming themselves and the ability for reasoning, taking risks and being unaware of danger or they can make the user anxious and paranoid.

"Monkey dust is a class B drug so possession and selling it is an offence."

He added that "in the scale of things it is not rife in the area it is just about making people aware if they are offered something or know someone whose behaviour has changed.

"It can cause paranoia, the feeling that you are being followed, or violence."

The drug is classed as a Cathinones which can cause feelings of euphoria and empathy as well as increasing alertness and talkativeness, but the side effects can be life changing. It can also create a state of psychological dependence and can be compulsive to use.

The chemical, cathinone, is a naturally occurring stimulant drug found in the plant, khat.