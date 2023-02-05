Police in Telford on the hunt for country park's missing badger statue

The statue of two badgers, one sitting on a stump and the other peering out of it, has disappeared without a trace from the Granville Country Park in Muxton.
Residents on social media believe it went missing between Friday, February 3 and Sunday, February 5.
Now, police are asking for information that will lead to the return of the artwork.
PCSO John Bowen said in a bulletin on Sunday: "Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware of a badger sculpture which has gone missing from the Muxton Bridge end of the Granville Country Park.
"We have been informed it would require transport to carry it. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the sculpture please contact police on 101."