Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police in Telford on the hunt for country park's missing badger statue

By Megan JonesDonningtonPublished: Comments

Police are appealing for leads after a beloved badger sculpture went missing from a Telford country park.

The sculpture is believed to have gone missing sometime between Friday, February 3 and Sunday, February 5
The sculpture is believed to have gone missing sometime between Friday, February 3 and Sunday, February 5

The statue of two badgers, one sitting on a stump and the other peering out of it, has disappeared without a trace from the Granville Country Park in Muxton.

Residents on social media believe it went missing between Friday, February 3 and Sunday, February 5.

Now, police are asking for information that will lead to the return of the artwork.

PCSO John Bowen said in a bulletin on Sunday: "Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware of a badger sculpture which has gone missing from the Muxton Bridge end of the Granville Country Park.

"We have been informed it would require transport to carry it. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the sculpture please contact police on 101."

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News