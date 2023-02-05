Police in Telford on the hunt for country park's missing badger statue

The sculpture is believed to have gone missing sometime between Friday, February 3 and Sunday, February 5

The statue of two badgers, one sitting on a stump and the other peering out of it, has disappeared without a trace from the Granville Country Park in Muxton.

Residents on social media believe it went missing between Friday, February 3 and Sunday, February 5.

Now, police are asking for information that will lead to the return of the artwork.

PCSO John Bowen said in a bulletin on Sunday: "Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team have been made aware of a badger sculpture which has gone missing from the Muxton Bridge end of the Granville Country Park.