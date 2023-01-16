Father and daughter reveal they are sworn enemies - at least on the stage

Real life father and daughter Mike Rawlings as Captain Hook and Cathy Rawlings as Peter Pan..

Cathy Rawlings, is playing the title role of Peter Pan while her father, Mike, is Captain Hook in The Little Theatre, Donnington's pantomime over the next two weekends.

Peter Pan, written by Sir J M Barrie, is a timeless classic full of thrills, spills and adventure involving pirates, fairies, mermaids and lost boys.

While the production, directed by Garry Bailey, has evolved from the book into the pantomime, the Little Theatre is honouring the author’s wishes, and will continue the tradition of supporting Great Ormond Street Hospital with a donation from this production to it's charity.

The cast get ready for the production of Peter Pan at the Little Theatre, Telford..Cathy Rawlings, Mike Rawlings, Simon Whitehouse, Nina Aver, Emma Finch, Eva Weston, Ethan McQuaid and Leah Hancox..

Vicki Stevens from the theatre said: "Despite all the changes, fear not, Peter and Tinkerbelle along with Wendy, Michael and John are still fighting the devious Captain James Hook and Mr. Smee. Not forgetting the occasional appearance of a very hungry crocodile."

"The amount of work that goes into presenting The Little Theatre's pantomime each year is astonishing, and the people who volunteer their skills and abilities are even more astonishing. Without each member's contribution, on stage, back stage or front of house then none of this would be possible.

There will be evening performances of the pantomime on January 21 and 28 at 7.30pm and matinee performances on January 21, 22 and 28 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £7 with a family ticket for two adults and two children £25.

They are available online at thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk or by telephoning the Box Office on 01952 407959.