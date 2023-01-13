Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Councillor calls for safety measures after crash deaths on A518 in Telford

By Megan JonesDonningtonPublished:

A councillor is calling for safety measures to be implemented on a Telford stretch of road that has claimed two lives.

Rachel Broadhurst and Winnie-Grace Campbell both died in a crash on the A518 in February last year
Rachel Broadhurst and Winnie-Grace Campbell both died in a crash on the A518 in February last year

Councillor Tom Hoof, chairman of Donnington & Muxton Parish Council, will be raising the issue of safety along the A518 at a council meeting next Thursday.

It follows calls for street lights from the family of a one-year-old girl killed in a crash along the road between Donnington and Newport last February.

A petition, started by the family of little Winnie-Grace Campbell gained over a thousand signatures in its first week.

The crash also claimed the life of 48-year-old care worker Rachel Jane Broadhurst, from Sutton Hill, in Telford.

Councillor Hoof said: “The A518 urgently needs a safety review after the amount of accidents and the very tragic deaths that have happened.

"Street lights are the first step to making this dangerous road more safe for everyone."

Councillor Hoof will raise the issue of safety along the stretch of road at a full council meeting next week.

Donnington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Politics
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News