Councillor calls for safety measures after crash deaths on A518 in Telford

Rachel Broadhurst and Winnie-Grace Campbell both died in a crash on the A518 in February last year

Councillor Tom Hoof, chairman of Donnington & Muxton Parish Council, will be raising the issue of safety along the A518 at a council meeting next Thursday.

It follows calls for street lights from the family of a one-year-old girl killed in a crash along the road between Donnington and Newport last February.

A petition, started by the family of little Winnie-Grace Campbell gained over a thousand signatures in its first week.

The crash also claimed the life of 48-year-old care worker Rachel Jane Broadhurst, from Sutton Hill, in Telford.

Councillor Hoof said: “The A518 urgently needs a safety review after the amount of accidents and the very tragic deaths that have happened.

"Street lights are the first step to making this dangerous road more safe for everyone."