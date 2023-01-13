Councillor calls for safety measures after crash deaths on A518 in Telford

Councillor Tom Hoof, chairman of Donnington & Muxton Parish Council, will be raising the issue of safety along the A518 at a council meeting next Thursday.
It follows calls for street lights from the family of a one-year-old girl killed in a crash along the road between Donnington and Newport last February.
A petition, started by the family of little Winnie-Grace Campbell gained over a thousand signatures in its first week.
The crash also claimed the life of 48-year-old care worker Rachel Jane Broadhurst, from Sutton Hill, in Telford.
Councillor Hoof said: “The A518 urgently needs a safety review after the amount of accidents and the very tragic deaths that have happened.
"Street lights are the first step to making this dangerous road more safe for everyone."
Councillor Hoof will raise the issue of safety along the stretch of road at a full council meeting next week.