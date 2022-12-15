Residents invited to help brighten up Christmas tree donated by councillors

Councillors Jay Gough and Thomas Hoof hope the tree will become a community tradition

Donnington councillors Jay Gough and Thomas Hoof have pitched their annual Christmas tree in Donnington, as a 'thank you' to their local community.

Residents are invited to bring their own baubles down to the tree, which is located outside the library and parish hall on Turreff Avenue in Donnington.

The two purchased a tree with their own money last year to give people somewhere to remember those who died during the pandemic.

They have vowed to continue the tradition to thank residents for their support and provide somewhere for people to remember their loved ones in future.

Councillor Gough explained: "We're inviting people to hang a bauble out of remembrance to people they've lost, and we hope it'll become a big community Christmas tradition.