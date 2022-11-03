Council commits £2,000 to tackling dog waste

Councillor Jay Gough has been installing the dispensers across Donnington and Muxton

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council committed £2,000 for the purchasing and maintenance of 22 poo bag dispensers back in July, and work has begun on installing the dispensers across the parish.

Donnington councillor Jay Gough, known locally as the 'Telford Batman', has taken to the streets himself to install the dispensers with the help of events officer Connor Furnival.

Twenty-two dispensers will be installed across the parish

Councillor Gough said dog waste was a real concern of residents.

"It's easily one of the most complained about things from residents," he explained: "We wanted to give people that helping hand.

"Whether it's for someone caught short, or for those that are just lazy - we wanted to give people the opportunity to pick up after their dogs."

Inspiration came to Councillor Gough after his wife spotted a similar scheme in Lilleshall, which has reported a huge decrease in fouling incidents since installing its dispensers.